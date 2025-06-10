North Korean leader puts pressure on construction projects in hospital site visit
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 17:11
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is ramping up pressure on local construction projects, spotlighting hospital sites as the country struggles to modernize despite deepening economic and military ties with Russia.
The Rodong Sinmun reported on Tuesday that Kim visited a hospital construction site in Kusong, North Pyongan, the previous day.
The inspection came just a week after he visited the construction sites of Kangdong County Hospital and a general service center in Pyongyang on June 2, underscoring what appears to be a strategic push to highlight his concern for public welfare.
"Strengthening construction capabilities is not a short-term issue but a strategic task," Kim said during the visit. "The fight to implement regional development policies is a revolution aimed at fundamentally and ultimately eliminating the centuries-old backwardness of rural areas."
Kim also criticized the “lack of professionalism and immaturity” in construction planning and leadership.
Observers interpreted the remarks as an acknowledgment that his signature “20X10 Regional Development Policy” has yet to deliver tangible results in local infrastructure.
North Korea earlier announced plans to build hospitals of varying sizes this year in three locations: the Kangdong and Yonggang counties in Pyongyang and Kusong in North Pyongan.
North Korea continues to struggle with shortages of raw materials and outdated construction capabilities despite deepening cooperation with Russia.
Experts say Moscow's help may not be sufficient to overcome Pyongyang’s domestic challenges.
“Russia itself is under sanctions and is struggling to meet its own demand for high-grade materials and medical equipment,” said Hong Min, senior research fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification. “Kim Jong-un will inevitably conclude that he must improve ties with China to achieve the level of results he wants."
Cross-border transportation between Russia and North Korea, meanwhile, is set to resume after a long pandemic suspension.
The two countries plan to restart the Moscow-Pyongyang international rail line twice a month beginning June 17, according to the Russian Railway Agency’s Telegram post on Monday.
North Korea suspended rail operations to Russia in February 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
With the resumption of the rail service, both countries are expected to expand the movement of people and goods.
Given that North Korea and Russia are currently exploring options for a summit, observers say Kim may use the reopened line to travel to Russia by train and meet with President Vladimir Putin.
Direct flights between Pyongyang and Moscow remain scarce, and Kim is known to favor rail travel, making such a scenario plausible, experts said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO, LEE YU-JUNG [[email protected]]
