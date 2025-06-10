 Cabinet approves special probes into ex-President Yoon, his wife
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Cabinet approves special probes into ex-President Yoon, his wife

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 14:18 Updated: 10 Jun. 2025, 17:26
President Lee Jae-myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 10. [YONHAP]

President Lee Jae-myung presides over a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office in Seoul on June 10. [YONHAP]

 
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved bills to appoint special counsels to probe a botched martial law bid by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and corruption allegations against his wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee.
 
President Lee Jae-myung presided over the Cabinet meeting that also approved a special counsel probe into the drowning death of a Marine during a rescue operation for flood victims in 2023.
 

Related Article

 
Lee is widely expected to endorse the three bills and promulgate them, with the recommendation and appointment of special prosecutors likely to follow.
 
One of the bills targeting Yoon mandates a permanent special counsel to investigate 11 charges, including insurrection and military mutiny, over his failed martial law bid in December.
 
Another bill against former first lady Kim is aimed at launching a special probe into allegations of stock price manipulation, her acceptance of a luxury bag and interference with the election nomination process.

Yonhap
tags lee jae-myung cabinet

More in Politics

Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week

Koreans overwhelmingly want economic recovery in wake of political upheaval

Cabinet approves special probes into ex-President Yoon, his wife

Lee administration asks public to choose ministers, key officials in new initiative

Lee likely to meet business leaders later this week ahead of Group of 7 summit

Related Stories

Safe selfie

DP candidate Lee Jae-myung announces policy aiming for a 4.5-day workweek

Digging into suspicions over Lee (KOR)

DP chief fined for defying court summons in Daejang-dong case

2021.10.18 Cartoon
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)