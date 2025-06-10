Cabinet approves special probes into ex-President Yoon, his wife

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved bills to appoint special counsels to probe a botched martial law bid by former President Yoon Suk Yeol and corruption allegations against his wife, former first lady Kim Keon Hee.President Lee Jae-myung presided over the Cabinet meeting that also approved a special counsel probe into the drowning death of a Marine during a rescue operation for flood victims in 2023.Lee is widely expected to endorse the three bills and promulgate them, with the recommendation and appointment of special prosecutors likely to follow.One of the bills targeting Yoon mandates a permanent special counsel to investigate 11 charges, including insurrection and military mutiny, over his failed martial law bid in December.Another bill against former first lady Kim is aimed at launching a special probe into allegations of stock price manipulation, her acceptance of a luxury bag and interference with the election nomination process.Yonhap