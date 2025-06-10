 Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 17:09
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 9 for the sixth hearing in his trial for leading an insurrection. [NEWS1]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol appears at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 9 for the sixth hearing in his trial for leading an insurrection. [NEWS1]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear for police questioning this week on charges related to his failed martial law bid, one of his lawyers said Tuesday.
 
Yun Gap-geun told Yonhap News Agency he plans to submit a statement to the police Wednesday saying an investigation by summons is “unnecessary.”
 
The former president has been summoned to appear for questioning Thursday over charges he ordered the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of a warrant for his detention in early January.
 
He is also under investigation for allegedly ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law failed.
 
Asked if Yoon would agree to questioning if police visited him, the lawyer said, “That's a matter to be decided after seeing the police's response to our statement.”
 
Yoon defied a previous summons to appear for questioning June 5, according to police.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Yonhap
tags Yoon Suk Yeol martial law insurrection

More in Politics

Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week

Koreans overwhelmingly want economic recovery in wake of political upheaval

Cabinet approves special probes into ex-President Yoon, his wife

Lee administration asks public to choose ministers, key officials in new initiative

Lee likely to meet business leaders later this week ahead of Group of 7 summit

Related Stories

Former President Yoon silent as he arrives at court for 5th hearing of martial law trial

Key witnesses to drive faster progress in Yoon impeachment trial

Court issues arrest warrant for President Yoon Suk Yeol over martial law charges

Agencies compete for 'insurrection leader' Yoon investigation as defense minister faces arrest

Yoon to appear in court as private citizen in first hearing over martial law charges
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)