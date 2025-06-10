Ex-President Yoon not to appear for police questioning this week

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol will not appear for police questioning this week on charges related to his failed martial law bid, one of his lawyers said Tuesday.Yun Gap-geun told Yonhap News Agency he plans to submit a statement to the police Wednesday saying an investigation by summons is “unnecessary.”The former president has been summoned to appear for questioning Thursday over charges he ordered the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of a warrant for his detention in early January.He is also under investigation for allegedly ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law failed.Asked if Yoon would agree to questioning if police visited him, the lawyer said, “That's a matter to be decided after seeing the police's response to our statement.”Yoon defied a previous summons to appear for questioning June 5, according to police.Yonhap