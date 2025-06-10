 Judges to reconvene over controversial ruling in Lee's election law case
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Judges to reconvene over controversial ruling in Lee's election law case

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 08:58
Kim Ye-young, center, chair of the National Council of Judges, speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the council at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on May 26. [YONHAP]

Kim Ye-young, center, chair of the National Council of Judges, speaks during an extraordinary meeting of the council at the Judicial Research and Training Institute in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on May 26. [YONHAP]

 
Judges from across the country will meet again this month to discuss the controversy surrounding the Supreme Court's ruling in President Lee Jae-myung's election law violation case, which was handed down during his presidential campaign, officials said Monday.
 
The National Council of Judges said the second extraordinary meeting will take place via video conference at 10 a.m. on June 30, two weeks after a previous meeting ended without an official statement.
 

Related Article

 
Unlike the earlier session, which included both in-person and virtual participation, the upcoming session will be conducted entirely online, the council said.
 
Participants are expected to discuss the seven agenda items from the previous meeting, along with any new items to be raised during the session.
 
In the May 26 meeting, the council deliberated whether to issue a public statement expressing concern over judicial independence and public trust in the judiciary following the Supreme Court's decision in Lee's case. However, members chose to delay adopting a position, citing concerns that any statement could influence the June 3 presidential election, and to reconvene after the vote.
 
The controversy centers on the Supreme Court's unusually swift decision earlier last month to overturn a lower court's acquittal of Lee and send the case back to the Seoul High Court for retrial. Lee had been accused of making false statements during the 2021 presidential campaign.
 
The Supreme Court cited errors in the lower court's acquittal of Lee, but Lee's Democratic Party denounced the ruling as election interference as a guilty verdict could bar him from running in the race.
 
The council is made up of 126 delegates of judges at all levels of courts, and the attendance of a majority is required to open a meeting. Agenda items are approved with consent from the majority of attendees.

Yonhap
tags lee jae-myung trial

More in Politics

Lee administration asks public to choose ministers, key officials in new initiative

Lee likely to meet business leaders later this week ahead of Group of 7 summit

Judges to reconvene over controversial ruling in Lee's election law case

President Lee Jae-myung vows to relocate the presidency to Sejong. But should he?

Court delays President Lee's trial over alleged violation of election act

Related Stories

Full bench review could prolong verdict in Lee Jae-myung election law case

Lee Jae-myung acquitted by Seoul High Court — as it happened

First hearing of Lee Jae-myung's retrial set for May 15

Timing of top court ruling weighs on Lee Jae-myung as chief justice hits the gas

DP's Lee requests postponement in Daejang-dong, perjury trials
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)