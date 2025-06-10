 Lee administration asks public to choose ministers, key officials in new initiative
Lee administration asks public to choose ministers, key officials in new initiative

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:56
President Lee Jae-myung at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on June 9 [YONHAP]

The new president is going to ask the people who they want as government officials, the presidential office said Tuesday.
 
The office on Tuesday announced the launch of a new initiative called the “Real Worker Search Project,” which will run for one week starting Tuesday under President Lee Jae-myung’s administration.
 

Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office, introduced the program during a morning briefing at the presidential office in Yongsan District, central Seoul, describing it as “a personnel recommendation system that substantively supports the national philosophy of a government based on the sovereignty of the people.”
 
“We will actively harness the collective intelligence of the public to discover individuals who will truly work for the people,” Kang said.
 
Eligible positions include key posts appointed by the president, such as ministers, vice ministers and heads of public institutions. Anyone can participate by submitting recommendations on the website for the National Talent Recommendation Program, operated by the Ministry of Personnel Management, or by sending a note or letter to Lee’s email address.
 
Recommended candidates will be added to a systematic database and go through vetting by the presidential secretary's office before undergoing public verification procedures ahead of formal appointments.
 
Presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung briefs reporters on President Lee Jae-myung's phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, held on June 9 at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

“We are committed to actively practicing a transparent and fair personnel system that serves the people, and we invite broad public interest and active participation in this system of recommending true public servants,” Kang said.
 
Separately, Lee shared a post on Instagram titled “Lee Jae-myung’s Today — A Report to the People,” saying, “I will concentrate all efforts so that the people may feel empowered and show pride in having chosen Lee Jae-myung.”
 
He also said the government is working intensively to develop practical measures for stabilizing livelihoods and managing inflation, following an emergency economic task force meeting held Monday.
 
Marking the 60th anniversary of normalized diplomatic ties between Korea and Japan, Lee said he and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba agreed to continue close communication and strengthen the foundation of trust and friendship between the two countries.
 
Lee added that he is committed to responsibly addressing domestic and international challenges one by one.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
