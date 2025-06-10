‘쉬엄쉬엄’ 한강에서 철인에 도전하다
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 11:19
Run, ride and resist the urge to quit in Seoul’s triathlon
‘쉬엄쉬엄’ 한강에서 철인에 도전하다
Monday, June 2, 2025
Underneath the bright sunlight, passionate triathlon participants were soaked in sweat, making an energetic escape from the mundane and bustling city along the tranquility of the Han River.
mundane: 일상적인, 지루한
bustling: 북적거리는, 번잡한
tranquility: 차분함
쨍쨍한 햇볕 아래, 열정적인 철인 3종 경기 참가자들이 땀에 흠뻑 젖어 지루하고 번잡한 도시의 일상을 벗어나 차분한 한강으로 활기차게 탈출했다.
And I was one of them — testing my limits and endurance through three athletic events on land, by wheel and in the water. On Friday, thousands of people participated in the first day of a three-day riverside triathlon, the “MY PACE Hangang Triathlon Festival,” hosted by the Seoul Metropolitan Government. This year’s event marked the second of its kind after launching last year.
limit: 한계
endurance: 체력
그리고 나도 이 중 한 명이었다. 달리기·자전거·수영, 세 종목을 통해 내 한계와 체력을 시험해보기로 결심했다. 서울시가 사흘 간 주관한 ‘쉬엄쉬엄 한강 3종 축제’의 첫날인 지난 금요일(5월 30일)엔 수천 명이 행사에 참여했다. 지난해에 이어 올해 두 번째로 열리는 행사다.
Arriving at Ttukseom Hangang Park in eastern Seoul at around 1 p.m., early bird participants with gleaming medals around their necks after already completing the triathlon that morning caught my attention. I was overwhelmed with a sense of self-doubt, believing that I would not return home gloriously like them, because I am generally a nonathletic person who never received grades above C in physical education during my high school years.
early bird: 아침형 인간
nonathletic: 운동과 관련 없는, 운동을 못하는
오후 1시께 서울의 서쪽, 뚝섬한강공원에 도착하니 아침형 인간에 속하는 참가자들이 경기를 마친 뒤 반짝이는 메달을 목에 걸고 있는 모습이 내 눈길을 끌었다. 그들을 보니 스스로를 의심하게 된다. 평소 운동과는 거리가 멀고 고등학교 시절 체육에서 C 이상 받아본 적이 없는 내가 과연 저들처럼 당당히 집으로 돌아갈 수 있을까.
Despite an urge to run away from reality, I registered with the triathlon staffers, feigning peace at heart. To calm myself from the fear and anxiety snarling inside my head, I reminded myself that the city’s triathlon is not a race to break records but an opportunity to let people run, cycle and swim at their own pace.
urge: 충동
feign: ~인 척하다
own pace: 자신만의 속도
현실에서 도망가고 싶은 충동에도 불구하고, 태연한 척하며 경기 참가 등록을 마쳤다. 머릿속을 가득 채운 불안과 두려움을 잠재우기 위해 나 자신을 다독였다. 이 3종 경기는 기록을 깨기 위한 것이 아니라 내 속도에 맞춰 달리고, 자전거를 타고, 수영할 수 있는 기회라는 점을 다시 떠올렸다.
This mindset made me more lighthearted. With my feet planted on the starting line for the 5-kilometer run, the first leg of the race, I realized, “The time has come.”
mindset: 마음가짐, 사고방식
starting line: 출발선
이런 생각 덕분에 마음은 한결 가벼워졌다. 첫 종목인 5km 달리기 출발선에 발을 디딘 순간 나는 깨달았다. 드디어 때가 왔다는 것을.
At 1:40 p.m., I began my race with an athletic spirit that came out of nowhere. After sprinting some 500 meters, I started to fall behind. What relieved me was that there were some other stragglers like me. They did not seem bothered, and neither did I.
straggler: 뒤처진 사람
오후 1시 40분, 갑자기 어디서인가 운동 정신이 샘솟아 달리기를 시작했다. 하지만 500m 정도 전력 질주한 뒤엔 서서히 뒤처지기 시작했다. 다행히 나처럼 뒤처진 사람들이 꽤 있었다. 그들은 전혀 신경 쓰지 않는 듯했고, 나도 그랬다.
Cycling came next. The distance was double the run. The Seoul city government prepared 2,600 public bicycles, called Ttareungi, for participants. When I was borrowing a bicycle, I realized, “Oh, I am five feet tall.” Being shorter than the average Korean, my legs do not fit Ttareungi for adults, so I got on a children’s Ttareungi.
다음은 자전거다. 달리기 거리의 두 배에 달했다. 서울시는 참가자들을 위해 공유 자전거 따릉이 2600대를 준비했다. 자전거를 대여하며 문득 생각했다. “아, 내 키가 150cm지.” 한국 평균키보다 작은 나는 성인용 따릉이 페달에 다리가 닿지 않아 결국 어린이용 따릉이를 빌렸다.
