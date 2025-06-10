Covid-19 cases forecast to rise later this month, KDCA says

Covid-19 infections in Korea are forecast to steadily rise later this month ahead of the summer vacation season, health authorities said Tuesday, urging older adults and vulnerable groups to receive vaccinations.Korea had seen a steady increase in cases in the summer, and this year is expected to be similar to previous years, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).Last year, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients swelled to 1,444 in the third week of August, from 1,362 in the second week and 864 in the first week.The number of patients has remained steady at around 100 for the past four weeks, but other nations, such as Thailand and Taiwan, have been suffering a sharp increase in cases, exacerbated by variants.Korea is offering free vaccination to those aged 65 or older, those vulnerable to infection and high-risk groups through the end of this month.As of Monday, around 47.5 percent of those aged 65 or more had been inoculated against Covid-19, according to the KDCA.YONHAP