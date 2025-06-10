Engine oil warning forces Korean Air flight to return to Guam
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 15:24
A Korean Air flight bound for Seoul was forced to return to Guam shortly after takeoff on Monday after an engine oil warning light appeared mid-flight, prompting a nine-hour delay for more than 300 passengers.
Flight KE422, operated by a Boeing 777-300, departed Guam around 5 p.m. and was cruising at 12,000 feet when the No. 2 engine displayed an oil alert roughly 30 minutes into the flight. The captain turned the plane around, landing safely back at Guam International Airport.
Upon landing, all 330 passengers disembarked and the airline arranged an alternative flight sent from Korea to transport them to their final destination.
Korean Air said it is currently inspecting the affected aircraft in Guam and investigating the cause of the oil alert.
The replacement flight departed Guam at 2:43 a.m. the following day and arrived at Incheon International Airport at 5:56 a.m., resulting in a delay of nine hours and 43 minutes from to the original arrival time.
"When the oil warning light is triggered, flight operations are halted and a replacement aircraft is dispatched, regardless of whether the warning indicates an actual malfunction," Korean Air said. "We informed passengers of the delay, provided meals and sincerely apologize for the inconvenience."
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
