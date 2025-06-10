English kindergarten tuitions skyrocket in greater Seoul area as demand intensifies
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:48
As the frenzy for early English education intensifies, tuition fees at so-called English kindergartens — private English immersion academies for preschoolers — have spiked sharply across Seoul and Gyeonggi.
Rep. Kang Kyung-sook of the Rebuilding Korea Party and No Worry, a civic group formed by citizens who are against private education, on Tuesday released the findings of a comprehensive survey conducted last month on English kindergarten tuition in five Gyeonggi cities — Goyang, Anyang, Seongnam, Yongin and Hwaseong — and Seoul. The analysis drew from official data provided by the Seoul and Gyeonggi Offices of Education, along with government portals for preschools and day care centers.
In Seoul, the average monthly tuition at English kindergartens hit 1.36 million won ($995) in 2024, up 3.5 percent from the previous year. But tuition hikes in some areas were far more aggressive. Rates jumped 10.4 percent in Gangseo and Yangcheon districts, 12.7 percent in districts in western Seoul and 13.4 percent for districts in central Seoul.
In Gyeonggi’s five surveyed cities, the average monthly fee surged to 1.23 million won in 2024 — an increase of over 110,000 won from 2023. The annual rate of increase came to 10.1 percent — triple the pace seen in Seoul. Yongin recorded the steepest spike at 13.7 percent.
The average tuition figure includes monthly instruction fees, meal costs, teaching materials, dormitory expenses and transportation, but excludes additional fees for after-school programs — meaning actual costs for parents are even higher.
No Worry warned that English kindergarten tuition now ranges between 14.76 million and 16.32 million won annually.
“Parents are now spending up to 15 million won per child on private English education before elementary school,” the group said in a statement.
While the number of English kindergartens and total classes offered in Seoul has declined overall, the trends vary sharply by district. The total number of institutions in the capital dropped by 34 in 2024, down to 299. The number of class sections also fell slightly to 623.
But in Gangnam and Seocho — wealthy districts with concentrated demand for private education — the landscape tells a different story.
The number of institutions fell from 94 to 84, but total classes rose from 165 to 181, signaling the growth of larger, high-capacity academies.
“This suggests that the English kindergarten market in Gangnam and Seocho is consolidating around large-scale operators,” No Worry said.
In Gyeonggi, the number of classes surged despite a slight drop in institutions. In 2024, the total number of kindergartens fell by three to 119, but the number of class sections soared to 376, up by 101 from the previous year. Anyang alone saw its class count rise from 22 to 116.
“This points to a restructuring of the market,” No Worry said, “with smaller operators being squeezed out as larger, more competitive institutions scale up operations.”
The group also raised alarms over instruction time. English kindergartens in Seoul averaged five hours and 24 minutes of teaching per day, and those in the five Gyeonggi cities averaged five hours and eight minutes, roughly two hours more than the average daily instruction time for first and second-grade elementary students, and even longer than that of middle school first-years.
