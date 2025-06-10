Fire breaks out at Jogye Temple office and Buddhist museum in Seoul
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:45
- SHIN MIN-HEE
A fire occurred at Jogye Temple's general affairs office and the Central Buddhist Museum in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
Monks and staff members have evacuated, according to a Yonhap report.
Firefighters have also been dispatched to the museum as black fire rose from the building, which is adjacent to the temple.
