 Fire breaks out at Jogye Temple office and Buddhist museum in Seoul
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:45
Black smoke rises from the Central Buddhist Museum in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

Black smoke rises from the Central Buddhist Museum in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Tuesday. [YONHAP]

 
A fire occurred at Jogye Temple's general affairs office and the Central Buddhist Museum in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Tuesday.
 
Monks and staff members have evacuated, according to a Yonhap report.
 
Firefighters have also been dispatched to the museum as black fire rose from the building, which is adjacent to the temple.

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
