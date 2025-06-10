 Four highschoolers under police investigation for yearslong abuse of classmate
Four highschoolers under police investigation for yearslong abuse of classmate

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 18:17
Pictures from a case of school violence reported to police in Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Four high school students in Cheongyang County, South Chungcheong, are under police investigation for allegedly subjecting a classmate to years of assault and abuse.
 
The Chungnam Provincial Police Agency said on Monday it is investigating four 17-year-olds on charges including aggravated assault, extortion and violating the Act on Special Cases Concerning the Punishment of Sexual Crimes for filming with a camera.
 

The suspects, who have known the victim since middle school, are accused of repeatedly beating and bullying the victim over the past four years. They allegedly extorted money and valuables worth about 2.3 million won ($1,680) over 32 occasions, tied the victim’s hands and feet with duct tape, stripped him of his underwear and took photos. They also allegedly forced him to drink alcohol, smoke and even shaved his head against his will.
 
The victim's parents became aware of the abuse on May 11 and reported the case to the school, demanding immediate action. However, the school reportedly delayed separating the students because a field trip was scheduled for the following day.
 
Suspicions of a cover-up have also emerged. According to local broadcaster TJB, one of the suspects’ parents is an active-duty police officer, fueling concerns about potential attempts to conceal the case.
 
Due to what they saw as the school’s inadequate response, the victim’s parents reported the matter to the school violence reporting center, prompting an investigation by the local education office. The office is currently reviewing whether the school’s handling of the case was appropriate.
 
Chungnam Superintendent of Education Kim Ji-chul said during a weekly briefing on Tuesday, “My heartfelt condolences go out to the student and family who endured this prolonged suffering.”
 
“It is deeply regrettable that such an incident occurred at a school — a place that should be safe for children to learn and grow,” Kim said.
 
“I urge education officials to do their utmost to ensure a swift investigation and review process that leads to protection for the victim and proper corrective action for the perpetrators. Every possible measure must be taken to prevent further harm to the student and his family.”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
