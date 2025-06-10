Korea likely to resume imports of Brazilian chicken after ban over HPAI
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 21:04
Korea is expected to resume imports of Brazilian chicken as early as this month, following a temporary halt prompted by an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).
The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said Tuesday that it had concluded negotiations with Brazilian quarantine authorities on sanitary conditions for importing poultry meat and by-products.
However, imports will only be allowed from regions in Brazil unaffected by the recent HPAI outbreak — a practice known as regionalization.
Korea imposed a complete ban on poultry and poultry products from Brazil on May 17 after HPAI was detected in the southern state of Rio Grande do Sul. With negotiations now complete, the ministry plans to proceed with the necessary administrative steps, meaning imports could resume as early as 10 days from now.
Even if imports resume this month, considering transit time, actual domestic distribution is expected to begin in July.
Brazilian chicken is typically cheaper than domestic options and is usually imported in boneless form, making it a popular ingredient among restaurant franchises and food service chains in Korea.
Korea imported 158,000 tons of Brazilian chicken last year, accounting for 86 percent of the total 183,600 tons of chicken imported. That figure also represents 20 percent of Korea’s overall chicken consumption, which stood at 791,000 tons in 2023.
The ban on Brazilian chicken imports last month caused a sharp spike in prices, leading to supply shortages for restaurant operators that rely heavily on the meat.
As concerns over chicken supply mounted, the Korean government worked to strike a deal with Brazil to resume imports from regions unaffected by avian flu.
