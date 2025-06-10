 No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY
No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:35 Updated: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:44
K-pop band BTS members RM, left, and V salute after being discharged from a mandatory military service in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on June 10, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

BTS members RM and V returned to civilian life on Tuesday after completing their mandatory military service.
 
Both declared the end of their duties at their respective bases in Gangwon, thanking fans who came to greet them.
 

No official event was hosted by HYBE, and the band's agency BigHit Music had asked fans to refrain from visiting due to safety concerns. However, many still gathered to welcome the two stars back.
 
“There were difficult times, but through this military service, I came to appreciate how I’m able to perform [as an artist] thanks to those working on the front lines and in every corner of the country,” RM told fans Tuesday morning.
 
“I’m a little worried about the junior soldiers I’m leaving behind, but I hope I get to see them again, all in good health.”
 
Members RM, left, and V of boy band BTS salute to fans after finishing their military duties on June 10 in Gangwon. [NEWS1]

Members RM, left, and V of boy band BTS salute to fans after finishing their military duties on June 10 in Gangwon. In the back are fans who waited to congratulate the two singers on their big day. [YONHAP]

V echoed RM’s sentiment, saying, “I had time to reorganize both my mind and body.”
 
"I can't wait to pay everything back to the fans. Thank you so much for waiting for us. And if you wait just a little longer, then we'll show you something so cool."
 
The two singers began their service in December 2023 — RM joined the military band and V enlisted in the military police.
 
They now join fellow members Jin and J-Hope, who completed their duties earlier, and await the return of Jimin and Jungkook, who finish their service on Wednesday. The final member, Suga, also finishes his duty on June 21. 
 
Members RM and V of boy band BTS post for photos in joy after finishing their military duties on June 10 in Gangwon. [YONHAP]

Members RM, left, and V of boy band BTS salute to fans after finishing their military duties on June 10 in Gangwon. [YONHAP]

V had already shared his excitement about reuniting with fans.
 
“I need to see ARMY soon,” he wrote on Weverse on June 1. “You waited for me all this time. What do you want? Tell me anything.”
 
To mark the occasion, BTS’s agency BigHit Music has wrapped HYBE’s Yongsan headquarters in central Seoul with BTS’s logo, the ARMY symbol, and the slogan “We Are Back.”
 
The decorations will remain up through June 29 as part of BTS Festa, the company’s annual celebration of the group’s debut. BTS marks its 12th anniversary this year, having debuted on June 13, 2013.  
 
Members RM, left, and V of boy band BTS salute to fans after finishing their military duties on June 10 in Gangwon. [NEWS1]

Fans wait for the arrival of K-pop band BTS members RM and V before they are discharged from a mandatory military service in Chuncheon, Gangwon, on June 10, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

This year’s BTS Festa includes exhibitions of the band’s awards, voice messages from members and a light show at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi, on Friday and Saturday. A photo zone will be set up at nearby Ilsan Lake Park, and local governments will hang banners to join the celebration.
 
In past years, HYBE’s offices were decorated with slogans such as “BTS Presents Everywhere” and “ARMY Forever, BTS Forever” for the annual Festa.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
