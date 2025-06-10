 No time for that: President Lee dismisses need for presidential wristwatch
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

No time for that: President Lee dismisses need for presidential wristwatch

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:35
President Lee Jae-myung speaks to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in a phone call on June 9 at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

President Lee Jae-myung speaks to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba in a phone call on June 9 at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul. [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

 
President Lee Jae-myung has reportedly said that there is no need to produce the “presidential wristwatch.”
 
Jeon Hyun-heui, a Supreme Council member of the Democratic Party, recounted a recent visit to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on YouTube on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
“On our way out, a few people asked the president whether there was a Lee Jae-myung wristwatch,” Jeon said. “The president replied, ‘What would we need something like that for?’”
 
Jeon added that a few lawmakers urged the president to produce commemorative watches anyway, telling him, “You should still make the watch.” She said the president "appeared to be deeply committed to saving public funds."
 
Successive presidents have traditionally offered commemorative gifts during events hosted at the presidential office. Among the most popular has been the presidential wristwatch — a watch engraved with the president’s signature and the national phoenix emblem.
 
The ″presidential wristwatch″ for former President Yoon Suk Yeol [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The ″presidential wristwatch″ for former President Yoon Suk Yeol [PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE]

The ″presidential wristwatch″ for former President Moon Jae-in [NEWS1]

The ″presidential wristwatch″ for former President Moon Jae-in [NEWS1]

 
The tradition of the presidential wristwatch in Korea dates back to the presidency of Park Chung Hee.
 
Former Presidents Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol also produced such watches early in their terms. Even Hwang Kyo-ahn had wristwatches made when he was acting president during the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.
 
Meanwhile, attention has also been drawn to the watch President Lee has been seen wearing.
 
According to the presidential office and retail industry sources on Sunday, the watch Lee has been spotted wearing during meetings is from the E-Land brand OST. The model is the “Moonlight Garden Black Leather” wristwatch.
 
Presidential wristwatches [JOONGANG ILBO]

Presidential wristwatches [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
The product, released in 2019, was originally priced in the 50,000 won range ($37) but was sold for around 40,000 won, or about on online shopping platforms. The watch has recently sold out after gaining attention as the president’s accessory of choice. 
 
“While we typically continue selling products through reorders for four to five years after release, this particular model officially sold out today and has been discontinued," said an E-Land official.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-myung president watch

More in Social Affairs

Fire breaks out at Jogye Temple office and Buddhist museum in Seoul

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY

Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect

No time for that: President Lee dismisses need for presidential wristwatch

K2 rifle mistakenly left in rental car raises alarm over military firearms management

Related Stories

President Lee vows to revive livelihoods, restore democracy in inaugural address

Lee declares 'all-out war on recession' with first executive order

Overlapping presidential security details clash at inauguration

Top office appoints national policy director, newly established fiscal policy adviser

President Lee leaves home, visits Seoul National Cemetery — in pictures
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)