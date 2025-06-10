No time for that: President Lee dismisses need for presidential wristwatch
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:35
President Lee Jae-myung has reportedly said that there is no need to produce the “presidential wristwatch.”
Jeon Hyun-heui, a Supreme Council member of the Democratic Party, recounted a recent visit to the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on YouTube on Sunday.
“On our way out, a few people asked the president whether there was a Lee Jae-myung wristwatch,” Jeon said. “The president replied, ‘What would we need something like that for?’”
Jeon added that a few lawmakers urged the president to produce commemorative watches anyway, telling him, “You should still make the watch.” She said the president "appeared to be deeply committed to saving public funds."
Successive presidents have traditionally offered commemorative gifts during events hosted at the presidential office. Among the most popular has been the presidential wristwatch — a watch engraved with the president’s signature and the national phoenix emblem.
The tradition of the presidential wristwatch in Korea dates back to the presidency of Park Chung Hee.
Former Presidents Moon Jae-in and Yoon Suk Yeol also produced such watches early in their terms. Even Hwang Kyo-ahn had wristwatches made when he was acting president during the impeachment of former President Park Geun-hye.
Meanwhile, attention has also been drawn to the watch President Lee has been seen wearing.
According to the presidential office and retail industry sources on Sunday, the watch Lee has been spotted wearing during meetings is from the E-Land brand OST. The model is the “Moonlight Garden Black Leather” wristwatch.
The product, released in 2019, was originally priced in the 50,000 won range ($37) but was sold for around 40,000 won, or about on online shopping platforms. The watch has recently sold out after gaining attention as the president’s accessory of choice.
“While we typically continue selling products through reorders for four to five years after release, this particular model officially sold out today and has been discontinued," said an E-Land official.
