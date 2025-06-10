Research initiative funded by Samsung family donation aims to transform approach to rare diseases in Korea

Engine oil warning forces Korean Air flight to return to Guam

NTS seizes $900,000 in assets from tax evaders, launches probe into 710 individuals

English kindergarten tuitions skyrocket in greater Seoul area as demand intensifies

Woman, accomplice indicted for blackmail attempt on footballer Son Heung-min

Related Stories

Young boy with rare digestive disorder given hope for a better life. And meets YouTube hero, too

UNDI conference underscores importance of funding research into rare illnesses

Seoul to be home to 'Lee Kun-hee Museum,' leaving provinces disappointed

Korea's new standardized treatment to turn tide in fight against child leukemia

Homegrown leukemia treatment changes lives of five-year-old and his family