Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect

A woman in her 50s was found after being stabbed and later died in an apparent homicide at an apartment in Dalseo District, Daegu, early Tuesday morning.According to the Seongseo Police Precinct in Daegu, a family member found the woman collapsed with stab wounds at around 3:30 a.m.She was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.A suspect in their 40s is believed to have entered her home by an unknown method, carrying out the attack and fleeing the scene.Police are currently tracking the suspect.“We cannot provide further details at this time,” a police official said.BY CHO MUN-GYU [ [email protected]