Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:08
A woman in her 50s was found after being stabbed and later died in an apparent homicide at an apartment in Dalseo District, Daegu, early Tuesday morning.
According to the Seongseo Police Precinct in Daegu, a family member found the woman collapsed with stab wounds at around 3:30 a.m.
She was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.
A suspect in their 40s is believed to have entered her home by an unknown method, carrying out the attack and fleeing the scene.
Police are currently tracking the suspect.
“We cannot provide further details at this time,” a police official said.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
