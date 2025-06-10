 Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 10:08
An illustration depicting a criminal case [JOONGANG ILBO]

An illustration depicting a criminal case [JOONGANG ILBO]

 
A woman in her 50s was found after being stabbed and later died in an apparent homicide at an apartment in Dalseo District, Daegu, early Tuesday morning.
 
According to the Seongseo Police Precinct in Daegu, a family member found the woman collapsed with stab wounds at around 3:30 a.m.
 

Related Article

 
She was taken to a hospital but was later pronounced dead.
 
A suspect in their 40s is believed to have entered her home by an unknown method, carrying out the attack and fleeing the scene.
 
Police are currently tracking the suspect.
 
“We cannot provide further details at this time,” a police official said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags crime Korea

More in Social Affairs

Fire breaks out at Jogye Temple office and Buddhist museum in Seoul

No longer soldiers, BTS's RM and V march back to ARMY

Woman dies after stabbing incident in Daegu, police searching for suspect

No time for that: President Lee dismisses need for presidential wristwatch

K2 rifle mistakenly left in rental car raises alarm over military firearms management

Related Stories

Brother, sister duo fined for exploiting woman with disabilities to make credit cards

Teenagers arrested for trading deepfake sex videos of celebrities

3 1/2-year sentence handed down for illegally filming female students, women in public

Police detain man on suspicion of murdering his two teenage sons, assisting wife's suicide

High school English assessment answers leaked ahead of test
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)