It’s coming... It’s coming...

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 20:00
 
President Lee Jae-myung promulgated three special counsel probe on June 10 concerning alleged insurrection, former first lady Kim Keon Hee and the death of a Marine corporal. The new laws target former President Yoon Suk Yeol, his wife, and the People Power Party. During his administration, Yoon vetoed the bills multiple times, citing constitutional concerns — four times for the Kim Keon Hee probe, twice for the insurrection case and three times for the Marine’s death. With the change of government, unprecedented investigations are now set to proceed. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
