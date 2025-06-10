Pausing the president’s trial was the right call
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 00:00
President Lee is currently facing four other criminal trials. Whether presidential immunity includes suspension of trials has been debated in legal circles. Still, it is neither legally nor politically advisable to try an incumbent president — unless the charges involve treason or foreign aggression. Respecting the electorate’s decision and preserving national stability must take precedence. After all, the intent of Article 84 is to ensure that the president can carry out official duties without disruption. Based on that principle, other courts handling Lee’s cases would be justified in following the Seoul High Court’s lead.
The Democratic Party, meanwhile, should refrain from pushing controversial legislation aimed at shielding the president. The party plans to introduce a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act that would codify a suspension of trials for sitting presidents. If the courts independently uphold the president’s immunity, there is no need for a legal amendment. More concerning is the proposed revision to the Public Official Election Act, which would narrow the definition of the offense in question by removing “acts” from the statute. If passed, the revision could result in the dismissal of Lee’s case altogether, raising allegations of a law tailored to benefit a specific individual. Changing the law to accommodate a political leader's legal troubles undermines the rule of law.
