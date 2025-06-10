14-year-old Lee twins join FC Barcelona youth academy from local rivals Espanyol
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 14:46 Updated: 10 Jun. 2025, 17:37
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Audio report: written by reporters, read by AI
Twin brothers Lee Dae-han and Lee Min-guk, 14, have joined Spanish giants FC Barcelona's youth academy from local rivals Espanyol.
Spanish outlet Sport said Monday that Barcelona will sign the Lee brothers from Espanyol, with the two having reportedly agreed on a five-year deal.
The twins moved to Spain at the age of 6 to learn football and pursued their careers after playing the sport as a hobby at Espanyol's recreational youth program.
Lee Min-guk plays as a right fullback and was considered a prospect at Espanyol. He has precise crosses and heading skills in his arsenal. Lee Dae-han, on the other hand, primarily plays as a winger.
Lee Min-guk was named the player of the tournament in a youth competition, while Lee Dae-han won the tournament's best forward award.
The two also led their squad to a U-14 league title this season.
The twins would follow in the footsteps of countrymen such as Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors' Lee Seung-woo, Brimingham City's Paik Seung-ho and Anseong Citizen's Jang Gyeol-hee, who went through Barcelona's youth team.
None of the three, however, made their pro debuts at Barcelona.
Lee Seung-woo bounced around Europe, before moving to the K League in 2022.
Paik also moved around Europe and joined Jeonbuk in 2021, before embarking on a career in Europe again by joining Birmingham last year.
Jang was released from Barcelona after failing to achieve promotion to the club's B squad in 2017 and joined the Pohang Steelers in 2018.
He has failed to shine on the pro stage since then, having made only a few appearances in Korea's pro leagues.
If the Lee twins make their pro debut at Barcelona, they would become the first Koreans to do so.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY PARK LIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)