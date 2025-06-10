 Woman, accomplice indicted for blackmail attempt on footballer Son Heung-min
Woman, accomplice indicted for blackmail attempt on footballer Son Heung-min

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 16:57
Two suspects accused of attempting to extort money from Tottenham Hotspur captain Son Heung-min appear at Seoul Central District Court in southern Seoul on May 17 for a detention warrant hearing. [YONHAP]

Prosecutors indicted a woman and her accomplice on Tuesday for attempting to extort money from footballer Son Heung-min, claiming she was pregnant with his child after initially demanding cash from another man who ignored her.
 
Prosecutors indicted a woman in her 20s, surnamed Yang, on charges of blackmail and attempted blackmail and also indicted a man in his 40s, surnamed Yong, for attempted blackmail.
  

Yang, who previously dated Son, allegedly threatened him in June 2024 by claiming she was pregnant and demanded money. 
 
She sent Son's representatives an ultrasound image of a fetus through social media and allegedly received 3 billion won ($2.19 million) in exchange for not disclosing the pregnancy to the public.
  
Investigators said Yang initially planned to approach a different man about the pregnancy and ask for money, but when that failed, she contacted Son and falsely claimed the child was the footballer's.
  
Her accomplice, Yong, who was reportedly in a relationship with Yang at the time, also attempted to blackmail Son earlier this year. 
 
Yong faxed a copy of the ultrasound image in March to the SON Football Academy, run by Son’s father, Son Woong-jung. He demanded 70 million won, but Son Woong-jung did not comply.
  
Authorities believed Yong acted alone in the attempted blackmail during the police investigation, but prosecutors conducted additional searches, reanalyzed data from a seized mobile phone and tracked financial records, confirming that the two had conspired together.
  
“We will do our best to ensure that the defendants receive punishments appropriate to the severity of their crimes,” prosecutors said.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
Woman, accomplice indicted for blackmail attempt on footballer Son Heung-min

