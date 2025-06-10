 8 people reported dead in school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

8 people reported dead in school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 19:54
Several people were killed at a school in the Austrian city of Graz on Tuesday, authorities said. Police said they deployed to the school after shots were heard there.
 
The Interior Ministry said there were several fatalities but did not specify how many. Police said there were also injuries, without specifying a number. Graz Mayor Elke Kahr said the shooter was among the dead, the Austria Press Agency reported.
 

Related Article

 
Special forces were among those sent to the BORG Dreierschutzengasse high school after a call at 10 a.m. At 11.30 a.m., police wrote on social network X that the school had been evacuated and everyone had been taken to a safe meeting point.
 
They wrote that the situation was “secured” and there is no longer believed to be any danger.
 
Graz, Austria's second-biggest city, is located in the southeast of the country and has a population of around 300,000.

AP
tags Austria shooting

More in World

8 people reported dead in school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz

Fan taken to hospital after falling from stand during Belgium-Wales soccer match

Trump administration deploys Marines to Los Angeles, vows to intensify migrant raids

Chinese national pleads guilty to smuggling arms from U.S. to North Korea: DOJ

Korean Americans in Los Angeles decry Trump Jr. for 'Rooftop Koreans' post

Related Stories

Trade Minister Cheong In-kyo meets Austrian counterpart to boost economic ties

Soldier killed in firearms training accident

'Man Without Qualities' finally in Korean in full

Austria's day

Who is Yusuf Dikec, the Turkish shooter who went viral at the 2024 Olympics?
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)