A runaway pet zebra has been captured in Tennessee

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 09:57
In this image taken from June 8, video by the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office in Rutherford County, Tennessee, shows the airlifting of a zebra named Ed that had evaded capture for several days after it ran away from its owner. [AP/YONHAP]

A runaway pet zebra that was on the loose for more than a week in Tennessee and became an internet sensation in the process was captured Sunday, authorities said.
 
Ed the Zebra was captured safely after being located in a pasture near a subdivision in the Christiana community in central Tennessee, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The sheriff’s office said aviation crews captured the zebra.
 

“Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer,” the sheriff's office said in a statement.
 
Video posted by the sheriff's office shows Ed wrapped in a net with his head sticking out as he is carried by the helicopter to the trailer.
 
Ed arrived in Christiana on May 30, the sheriff's office said. His owner reported him missing the next day.
 
The zebra was spotted and filmed running along Interstate 24, forcing deputies to shut the roadway. But Ed escaped into a wooded area.
 
There were several sightings posted to social media. Ed was filmed trotting through a neighborhood.
 
The zebra quickly became the subject of internet memes. One fake posting showed Ed dining at a Waffle House, a southern staple. Others had him visiting other Tennessee cities or panhandling on the side of the road.
 
The pursuit of Ed came a month after a runaway kangaroo shut down a section of Alabama interstate.

AP
