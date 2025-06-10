Chinese national pleads guilty to smuggling arms from U.S. to North Korea: DOJ
Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 13:19 Updated: 10 Jun. 2025, 17:20
A Chinese man illegally residing in the United States pleaded guilty to smuggling firearms, ammunition and electronic equipment to North Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).
Shenghua Wen, 42, who was residing in Ontario, California, admitted to one count of conspiracy to violate the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) and one count of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government, according to the DOJ.
Wen now faces up to 20 years in prison for violating export controls and an additional maximum of 10 years for illegally acting on behalf of a foreign government, AFP reported Monday.
Authorities arrested Wen in December 2024 for allegedly violating U.S. sanctions against North Korea, claiming he had been living in the country illegally after overstaying his student visa.
The DOJ stated Wen met North Korean government officials at the North Korean Embassy in Beijing before entering the United States at which time the officials asked him to procure goods in the United States and arrange for them to be sent to North Korea.
It is alleged that messages found on Wen’s phone showed discussions with unidentified coconspirators about transporting military equipment to North Korea. The DOJ said some of the messages contained images of controlled items subject to international arms trafficking regulations.
It is further alleged that, in 2022, Wen received instructions via an online messenger service from two North Korean officials to purchase and export firearms and related equipment to North Korea through China. In May 2023, he used funds allegedly provided by North Korea to buy a gun shop in Houston, Texas.
Wen reportedly then disguised the firearms and ammunition as refrigerators and shipped them via container from Long Beach, California, to Hong Kong. The DOJ said the cargo’s final destination was Nampo Port in North Korea.
In September 2024, U.S. law enforcement seized 50,000 rounds of 9mm ammunition allegedly obtained by Wen for shipment to North Korea. He also attempted to buy thermal imaging equipment for drones or aircraft, as well as civilian aircraft engines, through a U.S.-based broker, according to the DOJ.
Prosecutors said Wen received $2 million for transporting arms to North Korea. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 18.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)