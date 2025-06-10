 Fan taken to hospital after falling from stand during Belgium-Wales soccer match
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Fan taken to hospital after falling from stand during Belgium-Wales soccer match

Published: 10 Jun. 2025, 19:51
Wales' Sorba Thomas, left, fights for the ball with Belgium's Jeremy Doku during the World Cup 2026 group J qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Wales at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, on Monday, June 9, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

Wales' Sorba Thomas, left, fights for the ball with Belgium's Jeremy Doku during the World Cup 2026 group J qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Wales at King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, on Monday, June 9, 2025. [AP/YONHAP]

 
A soccer fan who fell from the upper tier of King Baudouin Stadium during a World Cup qualifier between Belgium and Wales was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
 
The Football Association of Wales said the unnamed man “was conscious and speaking” after the incident, which reportedly took place during the second half of Monday's game in Brussels.
 

Related Article

 
The man “fell from the upper to lower tier,” the FAW said in a statement after the match, which Belgium won 4-3 .
 
The incident came a day after a fan died after falling from an overhead level onto the media section at the Munich stadium during the Nations League final between Spain and Portugal.

AP
tags soccer fan

More in World

8 people reported dead in school shooting in the Austrian city of Graz

Fan taken to hospital after falling from stand during Belgium-Wales soccer match

Trump administration deploys Marines to Los Angeles, vows to intensify migrant raids

Chinese national pleads guilty to smuggling arms from U.S. to North Korea: DOJ

Korean Americans in Los Angeles decry Trump Jr. for 'Rooftop Koreans' post

Related Stories

Mighty FIFA Inc.

Suriname: A country of contrast (KOR)

Drone Soccer World Cup will transform Jeonju into 'one-of-a-kind' destination, says mayor

'MIDZY'

Classic comfort
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)