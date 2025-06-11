 Korea adds more than 200,000 jobs for first time in 13 months in May
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Economy

print dictionary print

Korea adds more than 200,000 jobs for first time in 13 months in May

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 08:51
A job seeker looks at notices at a welfare center in western Seoul on March 17. [YONHAP]

A job seeker looks at notices at a welfare center in western Seoul on March 17. [YONHAP]

 
Korea added 245,000 jobs in May, marking the first time in 13 months that employment grew by more than 200,000, government data showed Wednesday.
 
The number of employed people stood at 29.16 million last month, up 245,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
 

Related Article

 
May marked the fifth consecutive month of job growth, following a brief decline in December, when the country posted a net loss of 52,000 jobs.
 
Since then, the labor market has shown signs of steady recovery, with net gains of 135,000 jobs in January, 136,000 in February, 193,000 in March and 194,000 in April.
 
However, employment in the manufacturing and construction sectors continued to slump, reflecting lingering weakness in the key industries.

Yonhap
tags korea job employment

More in Economy

Exports up 5.4% during first 10 days of June on strong chip, automobile demand

Korea adds more than 200,000 jobs for first time in 13 months in May

Employment rate for 60-somethings climbs, narrowing gap with those in their 20s

Korea logs current account surplus for 24th consecutive month in April

Shocked by ramyeon prices, president calls for relief for costs of everyday goods

Related Stories

Job growth in June remains under 100,000 on sluggish manufacturing, construction

Jobs increase, but the young need not apply

Job searching

Korea’s job growth slows in 2024 with manufacturing, retail and youth hires hit

To get a job, some graduates consider donning hardhats
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)