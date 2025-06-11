 Securities firms' Q1 net profits down on fall in derivatives, funds
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Securities firms' Q1 net profits down on fall in derivatives, funds

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 09:38
The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul [YONHAP]

The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul [YONHAP]

 
Securities companies in Korea saw their net profit edge down in the first quarter due to a decline in profit from derivatives trading and funds, data showed Wednesday.
 
The combined net profit of 60 domestic securities firms came to 2.44 trillion won ($1.79 billion) in the January-March period, down 1.1 percent from a profit of 2.46 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.
 

Related Article

Their net income from commission fees rose 4.9 percent on year to some 3.36 trillion won in the first quarter, aided by a surge in overseas stock trading, and their combined income from their own investment or stock trading fell 6.5 percent to 3.13 trillion won over the cited period.
 
Their combined assets rose 5.7 percent on year to 797.4 trillion won, and debts also gained 6.3 percent to 704.7 trillion won over the cited period.
 
Their capital base also climbed 1.2 percent on year to 92.7 trillion won, the data showed.
 
Meanwhile, three futures firms racked up a net profit of 20.5 billion won in the first quarter, down 8.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.

Yonhap
tags net profit

More in Finance

Kospi at over 3-year high on foreign buying binge, eased uncertainties

Securities firms' Q1 net profits down on fall in derivatives, funds

Kospi closes up 0.56% on foreign buying

Korea’s pension fund stops selling dollars on won rebound

Kospi opens tad lower on profit taking

Related Stories

Korean banks see 14% drop in Q3 net profit as interest income falls

Korean company earnings hit six-year low in 2020

Insurance gains lift Korean financial firms' profits by 3.3%

Samsung SDI nets $1.6 billion income in 2023 despite Q4 slip

Kakao Bank sees 21% jump in Q3 net profit on interest income
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)