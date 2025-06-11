Securities firms' Q1 net profits down on fall in derivatives, funds

Securities companies in Korea saw their net profit edge down in the first quarter due to a decline in profit from derivatives trading and funds, data showed Wednesday.The combined net profit of 60 domestic securities firms came to 2.44 trillion won ($1.79 billion) in the January-March period, down 1.1 percent from a profit of 2.46 trillion won a year earlier, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service.Their net income from commission fees rose 4.9 percent on year to some 3.36 trillion won in the first quarter, aided by a surge in overseas stock trading, and their combined income from their own investment or stock trading fell 6.5 percent to 3.13 trillion won over the cited period.Their combined assets rose 5.7 percent on year to 797.4 trillion won, and debts also gained 6.3 percent to 704.7 trillion won over the cited period.Their capital base also climbed 1.2 percent on year to 92.7 trillion won, the data showed.Meanwhile, three futures firms racked up a net profit of 20.5 billion won in the first quarter, down 8.8 percent from a year earlier, according to the data.Yonhap