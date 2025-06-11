 BGF Retail launches industry's 1st 'tattoo kiosk' at CU stores
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 14:19
A temporary tattoo is applied to a customer's inner forearm at a CU convenience store in Seoul. [BGF RETAIL]

BGF Retail, the operator of CU convenience stores, said Wednesday that it has introduced the industry's first-ever "tattoo kiosk" aimed at enhancing the in-store customer experience.
 
The tattoo kiosk allows users to print temporary tattoos onto their skin in just one to two seconds using a simple rolling device. Customers can choose from over 100 designs, including Korean cultural motifs like palaces and tigers, the company said in a press release.
 

The tattoos use cosmetic-grade pigment ink that meets Korean safety regulations and lasts for about two days. The kiosk supports three foreign languages — English, Chinese and Japanese — to woo foreigners, it said.
 
BGF Retail said it plans to transform CU stores into lifestyle hubs, offering interactive and experience-based services beyond conventional retail.
 
Last year, the convenience store chain launched in-store services that include capsule toy machines and smoothie makers, which have gained popularity among younger customers.
 
"We will continue to introduce services tailored to evolving customer needs, expanding the role of CU convenience stores," the company said.
 
BGF Retail currently operates 18,600 domestic locations as well as a combined 680 CU outlets in Mongolia, Malaysia and Kazakhstan.

YONHAP
BGF Retail launches industry's 1st 'tattoo kiosk' at CU stores

