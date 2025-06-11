‘No mercy’ in Shinsegae Group’s legal response to defamation of chairman
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 13:29 Updated: 11 Jun. 2025, 14:40
Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin vowed Wednesday to pursue both civil and criminal charges against YouTubers spreading what the company has called “malicious and false information” about him and his family.
The retail giant said in a statement that so-called cyber wreckers — Korean slang for controversial YouTubers who profit from sensational, unverified content — had crossed a line by dragging Chung’s family members into defamatory videos, prompting the group to take “strong legal action without leniency.”
“These videos don’t just defame Chairman Chung — they damage the dignity of his family and pose a serious threat to the Shinsegae brand," the company said in a statement. “This has gone beyond what can be tolerated.”
The group added that it would pursue legal action not only in Korea but overseas as well, including filing lawsuits or requesting the disclosure of personal information through U.S. courts to identify the creators behind the content.
“We will ensure that these YouTubers are held fully accountable,” the company said. “There will be no mercy.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
