Samyang to pump out 2.8 billion Buldak Ramen packages per year after new factory opens
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 15:44
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Samyang Foods is set to begin pumping out 2.8 billion packages of its famed Buldak Ramen following the completion of its second global food factory in Miryang, the manufacturer said.
The new factory will output 830 million packages of Buldak noodles each year, Samyang Foods said in a press release Wednesday. The manufacturer's existing facilities in Wonju, Gangwon; Iksan, North Jeolla; and Miryang, South Gyeongsang currently produce up to 2.08 billion units annually.
“We must become the bible for spiciness,” Kim Jung-soo, CEO of Samyang Foods, said during a congratulatory ceremony Wednesday. “We will make sure to turn the Buldak brand into a cultural icon. If the past decade was about eating more, faster and spicier, we strive to be a platform that delivers more enjoyable and entertaining experiences going forward.”
The new factory is currently undergoing a trial run and will gradually enter full-scale operation this year, alongside Samyang's first export-oriented factory also in Miryang, which was completed in May 2022.
Last year, exports accounted for 77 percent of Samyang Foods' revenue, which reached 1.73 trillion won ($1.3 billion), up from 1.19 trillion won in 2023 and 909 billion won in 2022.
Construction of the second Miryang plant began in March 2024 and took 15 months.
The building includes a basement and three aboveground floors, with a total floor area of 33,057 square meters (355,822 square feet). It also sports a “smart factory” system that provides “predictive maintenance, energy saving and monitoring” of data, Samyang Foods said, as well as a 750-kilowatt solar power system and autonomous robots.
Kim said at Wednesday's ceremony that the Buldak trademark will “go beyond a simple mascot into a broader universe that reflects the brand’s identity.” Three hundred attended the event, including Samyang Roundsquare CEO Jang Seok-hoon, Samyang Foods CEO Kim Dong-chan and Miryang Mayor Ahn Byung-ku.
