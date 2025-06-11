Hyundai Mobis unveils new technology to prevent rear-end collisions
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 11:08
-
- PAIK JI-HWAN
- [email protected]
Hyundai Mobis has developed a new defensive driving technology that prevents rear-end collisions by automatically sensing and reacting to vehicles approaching from behind.
The unveiled technology, integrated with rear-side radars and front cameras, predicts the movements of vehicles approaching from behind and automatically allows drivers to maintain a safe distance.
A car equipped with the technology will make a beeping sound or display a warning on a screen when it detects a rear vehicle approaching within 10 meters (32 feet) or less.
If the rear vehicle continues to maintain a dangerously close distance, the front car will automatically increase its speed to prevent a possible collision with the help of a front camera that recognizes the lane and the vehicle ahead on the driving path.
As an upgrade to existing collision prevention system from other manufacturers, Hyundai Mobis' system issues a visual warning and adjusts the seat belts in preparation for a possible collision.
“The technology is advanced enough for commercial use, but we need to secure orders and go through several stages, so it’s difficult to say exactly which year it will be commercialized,” a Hyundai Mobis official said.
Hyundai Mobis is also developing lane-changing and acceleration control functions in order to enhance its defensive driving technology, according to the company.
“We will actively protect the safety of mobility users by providing solutions that can intelligently handle not only front-end safety, but also dangerous situations caused by rear-located vehicles while driving,” said Jung Soo-kyung, executive vice president and head of the automotive electronics business unit.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)