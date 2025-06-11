Samsung SDI inks deal with Germany's Tesvolt on battery box technology
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 10:08
Samsung SDI signed a deal to provide its batteries to German energy storage system (ESS) manufacturer Tesvolt, the Korean battery maker said Wednesday.
Samsung SDI will provide its Samsung Battery Box (SBB) battery container to Tesvolt by the end of June, which the German company will install with its own power conversion system and cybersecurity system to create its unique ESS solution.
Samsung SDI's SBB is a 20-foot, all-in-one battery container installed with battery cells, modules and racks. It can be used immediately after being connected to power. It has been recognized in the U.S. and European markets for its stability and safety.
The Korean company will start by supplying the SBB 1.0, and then upgrade the model to SBB 1.5, starting in the second half of next year, according to the Samsung subsidiary.
The SBB 1.5 comes with an enhanced direct injection system with fire extinguishing agents that immediately spray in case of the batteries catching fire. The SBB 1.5 also uses NCA battery cells and a fire prevention system compatible with various European inverters.
Samsung SDI and Tesvolt will also expand on their existing partnership deals on joint promotions for ESS projects, and also discuss further supply deals for the future, according to Samsung SDI.
Tesvolt was founded in 2014 and is a leading ESS manufacturer in the European commercial ESS market, expanding into the grid-scale ESS market.
"We have been providing ESS batteries to Tesvolt since 2017 and we expect that the SBB supply deal will fortify our partnership," said a Samsung SDI official. "We will accelerate our launch into the European and global markets."
