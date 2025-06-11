From food to flowers: The seasonal bloom of chestnuts and potatoes (KOR)

Driving from Sokcho in Gangwon to a landscaping site in Gangneung, the roadside is awash in white blossoms. Potatoes, planted earlier in spring, have begun to flower. While some varieties produce purple flowers, many bloom in white. Chestnut trees, too, are in full bloom, their catkin-like flowers hanging like pale streamers, giving the illusion of snowfall.As both plants — potatoes and chestnuts — are more familiar as food, few may associate them with their blossoms. In the past, their significance lay in the fruit they bore. In times when food security was paramount, the flowers were overlooked, their presence in the landscape unnoticed by many.The two plants have different origins. Chestnut trees are native to the Korean Peninsula, with historical records tracing their longstanding presence. While chestnuts grow across temperate zones in China, Japan and even Europe, Korea has preserved extensive documentation on their use. Texts such as the "Gyeongguk Daejeon," "Dongguk Yeoji Seungnam" and "Sanlim Gyeongje" detail not only their cultivation but also culinary applications, reflecting their importance in Korea’s agrarian past.Potatoes, by contrast, are relatively recent arrivals. Native to the Andes Mountains of South America, potatoes were cultivated there for more than 1,800 years. What we consume is not the root, but a swollen stem where nutrients are stored. This unique crop reached Europe in the 16th century. Within less than two centuries, it became a staple across the continent and is now considered one of the four major crops globally.In Korea, potatoes are believed to have been introduced during the reign of King Sunjo in the 19th century, giving them a shorter historical presence. But even in this short time, they have taken root both culturally and agriculturally. Their delicate, starlike blossoms once adorned the hair of Marie Antoinette, queen of Louis XVI of France, reflecting their aesthetic as well as nutritional appeal.Today, Korea enjoys a level of abundance that allows its people to appreciate chestnut and potato flowers not just for the food they yield but for their seasonal beauty. It is a quiet reminder of the generation that once vowed to let hunger pass no further. Yet amid growing ecological concerns, a question arises: Will future generations still see these blossoms? The path forward, like the roadside in bloom, may depend on how we tend the world we leave behind.속초에서 강릉의 정원 시공 현장으로 가는 길에 온통 흰 꽃이 만발이다. 초봄에 심었던 감자가 꽃을 피운 것이다. 감자꽃은 보라색도 있지만 품종에 따라 흰색도 많다. 마치 눈이 내린 듯, 흰색 술을 내려뜨린 밤나무꽃도 한창이다. 두 식물 모두 감자와 밤이라는 열매로는 익숙해도 꽃을 떠올리는 이는 많지 않을 듯하다. 꽃보다는 열매가 중요한 식량이었기에 당연했을 일이다.두 식물은 자생지가 다르다. 밤나무는 한반도에서 자생했던 흔적이 남아 있다. 물론 중국·일본 등 온대지역에 골고루 분포해 유럽에도 밤나무는 있다. 우리나라에는 밤나무에 대한 기록이 제법 많다. 『경국대전』 『동국여지승람』은 물론이고, 『산림경제』에서는 밤을 먹는 방법까지 상세히 기술돼 있다. 밤이 식량으로 중요한 역할을 했기 때문이었다. 반면 감자는 태생이 좀 다르다. 남아메리카 안데스 산악이 자생지인데 1800년 전부터 재배됐던 식물이다. 감자는 뿌리가 아니라 줄기가 부풀어 영양분을 저장하는데, 우리가 먹는 감자가 바로 이 부분이다. 이 특이한 식물이 유럽에 소개됐던 때가 16세기, 그로부터 200년이 채 안 되어 유럽은 주식이 감자로 바뀌었고, 지금은 전 세계가 먹는 4대 곡물 중의 하나다.우리나라에 감자가 도입된 시기는 19세기 순조시대 정도로 본다. 그러니 감자의 역사는 생각보다 짧은 셈이다. 감자꽃은 별처럼 예쁘게 피어나, 17세기 프랑스에서는 루이 16세의 왕비 마리 앙투아네트가 머리 장식으로 꽂았을 정도다. 자식에게는 배고픔만큼은 남기지 않겠다는 우리 부모님의 세대의 삶의 궤적이 이제는 밤·감자를 식량으로서만이 아니라, 꽃으로 즐겨볼 만큼의 풍요가 온 듯하다. 하지만 앞으로 우리의 궤적은 무엇을 남길까. 갈수록 심각해지는 지구의 위기 속에 밤나무꽃·감자꽃을 우리 후손도 내내 볼 수 있을지, 걱정도 한 가득이다.