[Journalism Internship] Pursuing AI Prominence: Korea’s Vision in the Shadow of US-China Hegemony
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 14:18
In the lead-up to the presidential election on June 3rd, major candidates from across the political spectrum emphasize AI innovations as a central pillar of their platforms.
This momentum reflects a cohesive national effort to strengthen Korea’s AI competitiveness and position itself as a global leader in artificial intelligence.
With the country ranking 6th in AI competitiveness, former President Yoon Suk Yeol launched a national AI strategy policy direction on Sept. 26, 2024, aiming to position the nation among the world’s top three AI powerhouses: the United States, China and Britain.
Chaired by President Yoon, the National Artificial Intelligence Committee outlined four key projects: establishing a National AI computing center; encouraging the private sector to invest in development, accelerating nationwide transformation to achieve a 70 percent adoption rate; and leading global governance by securing safety and security. These implementations aimed to benefit fostering startups, innovating AI infrastructure, creating a culture of inclusiveness and securing global leadership.
Four top candidates have emerged since the Constitutional Court unanimously removed President Yoon from office, approving his impeachment for declaring martial law last year.
A 100 trillion won pledge
Democratic Party front-runner Lee Jae-myung, a veteran politician who lost to Yoon during the 2022 presidential election, is now leading his competitors with 38 percent support.
On April 14th at the Furiosa AI office in Sinsa-dong in southern Seoul, Lee pledged to invest 100 trillion won ($70 billion) in artificial intelligence if elected, as part of his broader push for universal welfare policies aimed at creating a “basic AI society.” This includes providing free access to a Korean-style ChatGPT and establishing a national AI data cluster. He further emphasized how over 50,000 GPUs will be secured, directly bolstering both the development and verification of NPUs.
During a speech in the Yeongnam region at the Ulsan Exhibition Convention Center on April 20, he emphasized, “Korea has to be a leader, not a follower, in science and ICT technology.”
“K-smart technologies is crucial to the K-initiative,” he stated on social media on April 14, promising to strengthen the country’s existing AI committee and increase funding to universities teaching technology-related subjects and establishing departments.
Lee also touched on an “energy mix,” a policy direction that diverges from the Moon Jae-in administration’s focus on nuclear phase-out.
Double that: Han Dong-hoon
Han Dong-hoon, former leader of the People Power Party (PPP), publicly announced on April 15 at the National Assembly Communication Center in Yeouido, western Seoul, that “the AI revolution has just begun.”
He pledged to prioritize artificial intelligence development, proposing a substantial investment of 200 trillion won to elevate Korea into the ranks of the top three global AI powerhouses. This investment plan includes 150 trillion won dedicated to building AI infrastructure such as data centers, computing hardware and semiconductors, and an additional 50 trillion won aimed at fostering the AI ecosystem.
Despite the ambitious nature of this proposal, Han’s plan has faced criticism for lacking a clear implementation framework. Experts have expressed concern about the feasibility of allocating resources of this scale without a clear scheme, pointing out that the pledge can be viewed as a political statement rather than a practical policy.
‘Not about money’: Ahn Cheol-soo
PPP nod-seeker Ahn Cheol-soo is a prominent Korean entrepreneur, physician, and politician best known for founding AhnLab, a V3 antivirus company, in 1995, becoming one of Korea’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. He is recognized for his vast experience in politics and has announced his presidential candidacy on a platform of technological innovation and national reconciliation.
Ahn, known for his science and technological prowess, has actively advocated for artificial intelligence to be integrated into the economic and social systems of Korea. At a press conference on Nov. 13, 2024, he declared, “Now is the time when a scientist and an economist who understands the future should lead the country—not a lawyer.”
As part of his vision, Ahn is proposing constitutional reforms aimed at enhancing the government’s efficiency in addressing the challenges of technology. He thus emphasizes the need to reinforce Korea’s partnership with the United States to promote technological cooperation.
Hong Joon-pyo’s ‘super-gap’ vision
Hong Joon-pyo, a veteran politician, has laid out an extensive initiative calling for investing a five-year total of 50 trillion won in developing and emerging technologies in artificial intelligence, quantum computing and blockchain.
Hong promotes a regulation-free environment that promotes innovation, citing the policies employed by the Donald Trump administration in the United States. Hong seeks to incorporate blockchain technology across public services and sanction virtual assets as a legitimate business. This involves the implementation of a “New Industry Gate-Free” regime, which will allow startups and developing technologies to enter the market without government pre-approval, thus promoting a more open and innovative environment for blockchain startups to grow.
While challenges remain, from energy demands to practical implementation, the nation’s unified vision can allow Korea to chart a distinct path in the global tech hierarchy. The question is no longer if Korea will compete in the AI race — but how far it’s willing to push the limits, and how fast it can get there.
BY CHOI HEE-YOON, LEE JIAN, YOO SEUNG-HU [[email protected], [email protected], [email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
