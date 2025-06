BTS's two-year enlistment journey back to ARMY — in pictures

━

BTS's last concert as a seven-member group





Jin enlists





J-Hope enlists, Suga begins alternative service





V and RM enlist





Jimin and Jungkook enlist





Jin gets discharged





J-Hope gets discharged





RM and V get discharged





Jungkook and Jimin get discharged



BTS is now — almost — back, with six out of its seven members now officially discharged from their mandatory military duties as of Wednesday.After its "Yet to Come in Busan" concert in October 2022, which marked the group's last official activity all together, the K-pop megagroup entered its hiatus that began with Jin's enlistment on Dec. 13, 2022.J-Hope followed suit in April 2023, and Suga began his alternative mandatory service as a social service agent in September that year. V and RM entered the military training center together on Dec. 11, 2023, followed by Jimin and Jungkook a day after.Now, a long-awaited full reunion is imminent; After Jin's discharge in June last year and J-Hope's in October, V and RM completed their military service on Tuesday. Jungkook and Jimin joined them back in civilian life on Wednesday.Suga is currently serving as a social service agent instead of joining the military due to a past injury, and is set to complete his mandatory service on June 21.BTS still made headlines during the hiatus. The group celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023 with fireworks over the Han River, and all members renewed their contracts with HYBE's BigHit Music for the second time later that year. Throughout it all, its devoted fans — dubbed ARMYs — have been waiting patiently for the members' return.Now, both BTS and ARMYs seem more than ready to pick up right where they left off.Here are some memorable moments throughout the group's journey over the past two years.BY SHIN HA-NEE [ [email protected]