Blackpink's Rosé ties record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

Blackpink member Rosé has tied the record for the longest-charting K-pop song on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 with her single "APT.," which logged its 33rd week on the chart.The track ranked No. 24 in the latest update released by Billboard on Tuesday, down two spots from the previous week.It matches the 33-week run of "Who," the lead single from BTS member Jimin's second solo album.Released in October 2024, "APT." has helped Rose extend her record as the longest-charting K-pop female soloist on the Hot 100 every week.The song's album, "rosie," placed No. 190 on Billboard's main albums chart, the Billboard 200.Meanwhile, K-pop boy band Seventeen debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 with "Happy Burstday," its fifth full-length album.Yonhap