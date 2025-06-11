Boy band Cravity announces two Seoul concerts in July
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 16:47
- YOON SO-YEON
Boy band Cravity will hold two concerts at the Olympic Handball Gymnasium on July 12 and 13, its agency Starship Entertainment said Wednesday.
This is Cravity's first solo performance in Seoul in a little over two years since it embarked on its first world tour "Masterpiece" in May 2023.
Cravity had previously performed at the Olympic Hall. The expansion to the Handball Gymnasium marks the group's growth over the years, according to Starship Entertainment.
Cravity will also release its second full-length album "Dare to Crave" on June 23.
