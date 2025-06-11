Former Riize member to make solo debut as XngHan
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 16:40
-
- YOON SO-YEON
- [email protected]
XngHan, better known as former member Seunghan of boy band Riize, will make his debut as a solo artist in late July, his agency SM Entertainment said Wednesday.
The new name is a play on word with his Korean name as well as the letter X, meant to symbolize “his endless potential,” according to SM Entertainment.
For his solo debut, XngHan will begin a project titled XngHan & Xoul, where the singer is joined by different artists with different talents — such as dancers, stylists or designers — under the Xoul brand.
XngHan will look for different Xoul members to match his different projects and bring out the best of his sides, according to SM Entertainment.
For the first project, XngHan will work with two professional dancers. The agency did not unveil these dancers.
Seunghan debuted as member of Riize in September 2023 but was soon embroiled in controversy when personal videos and photos from his trainee days were leaked online. The leaked content depicted him engaging in underage smoking and intimate behavior with a girl.
He attempted to return as a member of Riize, but the agency canceled the plan just a day after announcing his return due to a wave of backlash from fans. He eventually left the group on Oct. 14, 2024.
BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)