Former Riize member to make solo debut as XngHan

Boy band Cravity announces two Seoul concerts in July

SM in hot water over security guard's alleged assault of Hearts2Hearts fan at Incheon airport

BTS's two-year enlistment journey back to ARMY — in pictures

Related Stories

[BREAKING] Riize Seunghan to 'indefinitely' take time off following online rumors

Riize's Seunghan to 'indefinitely' halt activities due to controversial past

Busy Riize outline bevy of activities ahead of first EP 'Riizing' dropping in June

Former Riize member Seunghan to debut as solo artist next year

Riize to have 'Lucky' Japanese debut on Sept. 5