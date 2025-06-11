Twice to release 6th Japanese album 'Enemy' in August
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 11:27
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Girl group Twice is set to release its sixth Japanese full-length album “Enemy” on Aug. 27, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
The group posted a teaser video on its social media channels the same day, featuring the members styled like they are in a rock band.
Additional information will be revealed later, the agency said.
In Korea, Twice is set to release its fourth full-length album “This is For” on July 11. The group will also begin its world tour of the same name at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 19 and 20.
Twice will headline the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on Aug. 2.
Twice debuted in 2015 with the EP “The Story Begins” and is known for songs like “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “Fancy” (2019), “Alcohol-Free” (2021) and “Talk That Talk” (2022).
