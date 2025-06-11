 Twice to release 6th Japanese album 'Enemy' in August
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Twice to release 6th Japanese album 'Enemy' in August

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 11:27
Still from the teaser for Twice's upcoming Japanese album ″Enemy″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Still from the teaser for Twice's upcoming Japanese album ″Enemy″ [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group Twice is set to release its sixth Japanese full-length album “Enemy” on Aug. 27, JYP Entertainment said Wednesday.
 
The group posted a teaser video on its social media channels the same day, featuring the members styled like they are in a rock band.
 

Related Article

 
Additional information will be revealed later, the agency said.
 
In Korea, Twice is set to release its fourth full-length album “This is For” on July 11. The group will also begin its world tour of the same name at the Inspire Arena in Incheon on July 19 and 20.
 
Twice will headline the Lollapalooza Chicago music festival on Aug. 2.
 
Twice debuted in 2015 with the EP “The Story Begins” and is known for songs like “Cheer Up” (2016), “TT” (2016), “Fancy” (2019), “Alcohol-Free” (2021) and “Talk That Talk” (2022).

BY SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
tags twice jyp entertainment

More in K-pop

Blackpink's Rosé ties record for longest-charting K-pop song on Billboard Hot 100

Twice to release 6th Japanese album 'Enemy' in August

BTS's Jungkook and Jimin greet fans after ending military service — in pictures

The Boyz's Juyeon denies dating actor Shin Si-a

K-pop label's attempt to 'spice' things up with AI artist chatbots highlights nascent tightrope

Related Stories

Twice to drop Japanese single 'Kura Kura' on May 12

Girl group Twice to drop new single on Dec. 18

Twice to launch 'This is for' world tour with Korea concerts in July

Music video for Twice’s 'What is Love' surpasses 600 million views

Twice to release 4th full-length album in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)