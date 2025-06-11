Actor Park So-dam's agency confirms family connection with Park Won-sook
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 16:47
-
- SHIN MIN-HEE
- [email protected]
Actors Park Won-sook and Park So-dam are distant relatives, Park So-dam’s agency, Artist Company, confirmed Tuesday.
Park So-dam is the granddaughter of Park Won-sook’s cousin.
Their family relationship first drew attention in 2019, when Park So-dam rose to fame following her appearance in director Bong Joon-ho’s Oscar-winning film “Parasite” (2019).
At the time, her agency said, “We weren’t trying to hide it. They simply walked separate paths in the industry. We didn’t feel the need to publicize it and wanted to avoid unnecessary misunderstandings.”
Park So-dam made her screen debut in the 2013 short film “No More, No Less,” and built her career through roles in “Steel Cold Winter” (2013), “Ingtoogi: The Battle of Internet Trolls” (2013), “The Royal Tailor” (2014), “The Silenced” (2015), “The Throne,” “The Priests” (2015) and “Parasite.” Her upcoming film “The Journey to Gyeongju” is set for release soon.
Park Won-sook is a veteran actor who has been active since the 1970s, starring in television series like SBS’s “All In” (2003), MBC’s “Coffee Prince” (2007), SBS’s “How to Meet a Perfect Neighbor” (2007), MBC’s “The Greatest Love” (2011) and tvN’s “Dear My Friends” (2016).
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY LEE JI-YOUNG, SHIN MIN-HEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)