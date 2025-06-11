Japanese band Sekai no Owari to kick off Asian tour in Korea in September
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 11:45
- SHIN MIN-HEE
Japanese pop band Sekai no Owari is set to kick off its “Phoenix” Asian tour in Korea on Sept. 20, entertainment label Livet said Wednesday.
The concert will be held at Korea University’s Hwajeong Tiger Dome in Seongbuk District, central Seoul. It is the band’s first Korean concert in seven years.
For “Phoenix,” Sekai no Owari is scheduled to perform in Taipei on Sept. 27, Hong Kong on Sept. 30, Singapore on Oct. 4, Kuala Lumpur on Oct. 8 and Shanghai on Oct. 12. Livet said that additional information will be announced later.
Tickets go on sale beginning June 19 via Melon Ticket and Ticketlink.
Sekai no Owari, which translates to “end of the world,” was formed in 2005 and consists of four members: Fukase, Saori, Nakajin and DJ Love. The band is known for songs such as “Snow Magic Fantasy” (2014), “Rain” (2017) and “Habit” (2022).
