More in Music & Performance

Yunchan Lim brings controversial concerto to life for JoongAng Ilbo’s anniversary

Japanese band Sekai no Owari to kick off Asian tour in Korea in September

‘Maybe Happy Ending’ writer overwhelmed by praise, grounded by purpose

Yes24 admits to ransomware hack with book, ticket platform down for 2 days

Korea's been trying to win Tonys for decades. 'Maybe Happy Ending' did one thing differently.