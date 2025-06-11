 Hong Jin-kyung 'swears on daughter’s life' to deny political bias in red sweater controversy
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 08:46
Entertainer Hong Jin-kyung's picture of herself wearing a red sweater, posted on June 2 [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Celebrity entertainer Hong Jin-kyung again addressed accusations of political bias, "swearing" on her daughter's life that her red dress was not meant to endorse the conservative party — or anyone in particular.
 
Hong uploaded a video titled “I’ll Tell You Everything: The Truth About the Red Sweater” on her YouTube channel on Tuesday.
 

“I came straight to the office after getting off the plane,” said Hong. “I thought if I explained myself honestly, I might be able to clear up this misunderstanding — even if it causes another round of controversy.”
 
Hong previously sparked backlash after posting a photo of herself in a red knit sweater on her social media account on June 2 — the day before Korea’s 21st presidential election — prompting speculation that she was supporting a specific party’s candidate.
 
“I apologized on social media for not thinking things through,” she said. “But having interviewed the three presidential candidates myself, I should have remained vigilant until the end. I apologize again — I truly had no intention behind it.” 
 
Entertainer Hong Jin-kyung addresses the controversy surrounding her past pictures of her red dress in a YouTube video on June 10. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

She continued, “My mother told me to swear on my conscience, but I didn’t think people would believe that. So I’m swearing on the life of someone truly precious to me — my daughter. I thought maybe people would believe me if I swore on Rael.”
 
Last month, Hong hosted interviews with then-presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the conservative Power People Party and Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party in three separate talk show episodes of approximately 20 minutes each.
 
The episodes have since racked up millions of views.  
 
The three major presidential candidates have made appearances on the “Study King Jin Genuis” YouTube channel's videos. From left: Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party, Kim Moon-soo of the conservative Power People Party and Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party [SCREEN CAPTURE]

“When I posted the photo in the red sweater, I did not think of any particular candidate or political party,” she said. “In fact, Korea didn’t even cross my mind.”
 
“There wasn’t even the slightest moment of hesitation where I thought, ‘Should I post this since it’s red?’” she said. “All I thought was, ‘The sweater is beautiful, and the photo turned out well — I should post this quickly.’ That is the truth.”
 
“If what I say is true, my daughter will live a healthy and happy life the way she wants to,” said Hong. “But if even a hint of my words is false, then everything I do will fail and my family will suffer for three generations. I love my daughter so much that I would give my life a hundred times for her — and if I can make such a terrifying vow with her in mind, doesn’t that prove my innocence?”


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
