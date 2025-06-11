Hong Jin-kyung 'swears on daughter’s life' to deny political bias in red sweater controversy
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 08:46
Celebrity entertainer Hong Jin-kyung again addressed accusations of political bias, "swearing" on her daughter's life that her red dress was not meant to endorse the conservative party — or anyone in particular.
Hong uploaded a video titled “I’ll Tell You Everything: The Truth About the Red Sweater” on her YouTube channel on Tuesday.
“I came straight to the office after getting off the plane,” said Hong. “I thought if I explained myself honestly, I might be able to clear up this misunderstanding — even if it causes another round of controversy.”
Hong previously sparked backlash after posting a photo of herself in a red knit sweater on her social media account on June 2 — the day before Korea’s 21st presidential election — prompting speculation that she was supporting a specific party’s candidate.
“I apologized on social media for not thinking things through,” she said. “But having interviewed the three presidential candidates myself, I should have remained vigilant until the end. I apologize again — I truly had no intention behind it.”
She continued, “My mother told me to swear on my conscience, but I didn’t think people would believe that. So I’m swearing on the life of someone truly precious to me — my daughter. I thought maybe people would believe me if I swore on Rael.”
Last month, Hong hosted interviews with then-presidential candidates Lee Jae-myung of the liberal Democratic Party (DP), Kim Moon-soo of the conservative Power People Party and Lee Jun-seok of the minor Reform Party in three separate talk show episodes of approximately 20 minutes each.
The episodes have since racked up millions of views.
“When I posted the photo in the red sweater, I did not think of any particular candidate or political party,” she said. “In fact, Korea didn’t even cross my mind.”
“There wasn’t even the slightest moment of hesitation where I thought, ‘Should I post this since it’s red?’” she said. “All I thought was, ‘The sweater is beautiful, and the photo turned out well — I should post this quickly.’ That is the truth.”
“If what I say is true, my daughter will live a healthy and happy life the way she wants to,” said Hong. “But if even a hint of my words is false, then everything I do will fail and my family will suffer for three generations. I love my daughter so much that I would give my life a hundred times for her — and if I can make such a terrifying vow with her in mind, doesn’t that prove my innocence?”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
