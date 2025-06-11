 Korean Air Force KF-16 damaged during training drill in Alaska
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

Korean Air Force KF-16 damaged during training drill in Alaska

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 10:22
A KF-16 that departed from the Air Force base in Chungju, North Chungcheong, to take part in the Red Flag exercise lands at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on June 4. [YONHAP]

A KF-16 that departed from the Air Force base in Chungju, North Chungcheong, to take part in the Red Flag exercise lands at Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska on June 4. [YONHAP]

 
A Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jet was damaged while participating in a multinational training exercise in Alaska, according to the Korean military on Wednesday. 
 
The incident occurred during the Red Flag Alaska drill currently underway. Officials did not disclose the extent of the damage.
 

Related Article

 
The aircraft was a two-seat variant, and both pilots onboard were unharmed.
 
The military is investigating the cause of the accident and assessing the damage.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Air Force Alaska Training

More in Defense

Korean Air Force KF-16 damaged during training drill in Alaska

Pentagon chief renews Trump's call for Indo-Pacific allies to increase burden sharing

Korea to sign 2nd export contract with Poland for K2 tanks later this month

Korean Marines take part in multinational exercise in Philippines

New U.S. Marine Corps Forces Korea commander takes office

Related Stories

Two Taiwanese nationals arrested for taking photos of U.S. warplanes in Korea

Olympic readiness

U.S. Air Force to form F-16 'super squadron' at Osan Air Base

Korean Air Force cadet found dead in dormitory

Two Chinese nationals accused of photographing major U.S. air base in Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)