Korean Air Force KF-16 damaged during training drill in Alaska
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 10:22
A Korean Air Force KF-16 fighter jet was damaged while participating in a multinational training exercise in Alaska, according to the Korean military on Wednesday.
The incident occurred during the Red Flag Alaska drill currently underway. Officials did not disclose the extent of the damage.
The aircraft was a two-seat variant, and both pilots onboard were unharmed.
The military is investigating the cause of the accident and assessing the damage.
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
