Ishiba expected to attend Korea-Japan diplomatic event marking 60 years of ties

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 17:25
President Lee Jae-myung, left, holds a phone in his office at the presidential office building in Yongsan District, central Seoul, as he speaks with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on June 9. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is expected to attend a Korea-Japan diplomatic event in Tokyo on June 19 commemorating the 60th anniversary of normalized bilateral relations, according to diplomatic sources in Seoul on Wednesday.
 
The Korean Embassy in Japan is hosting the event in Tokyo.
 

Although Ishiba’s attendance has not been officially confirmed, officials familiar with the matter said discussions are ongoing and his participation is “highly likely.”
 
"Ishiba’s attendance is being strongly considered," a source familiar with diplomatic affairs said on Wednesday. "There is a strong chance he will be there."
 
Before the Tokyo event, Ishiba is scheduled to attend the Group of 7 summit in Canada from June 15 to 17.
 
President Lee Jae-myung will also be present at the summit, marking their first official encounter.
 
If Ishiba travels to the Korean Embassy event immediately afterward, it could be interpreted as a signal of his commitment to improving ties with the Lee administration.
 
President Lee will not attend a separate June 16 reception hosted by the Japanese Embassy in Seoul due to his participation in the G7 summit.
 
This has drawn attention to whether Ishiba will appear in Tokyo, as diplomatic protocol typically values reciprocity.
 
In 2015, then-President Park Geun-hye and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe each attended anniversary events hosted by the other country to mark 50 years of normalized relations.
 
It remains unclear who will represent the Korean government at the Japanese Embassy’s Seoul event. While Lee will be absent, he may deliver a video message.
 
Nagashima Akihisa, special adviser to the prime minister and a close confidant of Ishiba, also plans to visit Korea in mid-June.
 
He is expected to attend the June 16 Seoul event and meet with Korean lawmakers and government officials.
 
Although Nagashima’s visit coincides with the diplomatic reception, sources say his main purpose is to promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.
 
He currently serves as secretary-general of the Japan-Korea Parliamentarians' Union, a bipartisan group of lawmakers in Japan.


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae-myung Shigeru Ishiba bilateral relations

