Portuguese ambassador marks National Day of Portugal in Seoul
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 18:12
- SEO JI-EUN
Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto delivers welcome remarks during the National Day of Portugal reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday.
She highlighted the growing Korea-Portugal ties, including the resumption of direct flights between Seoul and Lisbon in September 2024, boosting tourism and business exchanges.
Vaz Patto also announced plans to sign a bilateral Social Security Agreement in the next six months, which will allow citizens working in each other’s countries to avoid dual contributions and ensure pension benefits are preserved.
Unlike many countries, Portugal’s national day does not mark a war, revolution or founding date but honors the poet Luís de Camões, who chronicled the country's Age of Discoveries and maritime exploration in the 15th and 16th centuries.
