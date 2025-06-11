 Portuguese ambassador marks National Day of Portugal in Seoul
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Portuguese ambassador marks National Day of Portugal in Seoul

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 18:12
Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto delivers welcome remarks during the National Day of Portugal reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on June 10. [EMBASSY OF PORTUGAL IN KOREA]

Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto delivers welcome remarks during the National Day of Portugal reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on June 10. [EMBASSY OF PORTUGAL IN KOREA]

 
Portuguese Ambassador to Korea Susana Vaz Patto delivers welcome remarks during the National Day of Portugal reception at the Four Seasons Hotel in central Seoul on Tuesday.
 
She highlighted the growing Korea-Portugal ties, including the resumption of direct flights between Seoul and Lisbon in September 2024, boosting tourism and business exchanges.
 
Vaz Patto also announced plans to sign a bilateral Social Security Agreement in the next six months, which will allow citizens working in each other’s countries to avoid dual contributions and ensure pension benefits are preserved.
 
Unlike many countries, Portugal’s national day does not mark a war, revolution or founding date but honors the poet Luís de Camões, who chronicled the country's Age of Discoveries and maritime exploration in the 15th and 16th centuries.

BY SEO JI-EUN [[email protected]]
tags Korea Portugal National Day Susana Vaz Patto

More in Diplomacy

Portuguese ambassador marks National Day of Portugal in Seoul

Ishiba expected to attend Korea-Japan diplomatic event marking 60 years of ties

U.S. confident Korea-U.S. alliance will 'thrive' under Lee's leadership, State Department says

Havana comes to Seoul

G7 summit marks Lee's first major diplomacy test as he seeks balance with U.S. and China

Related Stories

Happy Republic Day

Brazilian National Day celebrated with event emphasizing ties with Korea

Triple celebration

Austria's day

Happy Pakistan Day
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)