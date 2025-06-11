 North Gyeongsang government opens educational institute in Vietnam
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 15:40
Officials from North Gyeongsang and educational institutions in Hanoi, Vietnam, celebrate the opening of a Global Gyeongbuk Hakdang center in the Vietnamese capital city on June, 9. [NORTH GYEONGSANG PROVINCIAL OFFICE]

North Gyeongsang announced on Wednesday that it had launched a Global Gyeongbuk Hakdang center in Vietnam, in line with the province's plan to boost the growth of its international student population in the region.
 
Held on Monday at the University of Languages and International Studies in Hanoi, the opening ceremony of the Global Gyeongbuk Hakdang center in the region was attended by Kang Seok-hee, international relations ambassador of North Gyeongsang, Choi Ho-cheol, president of Catholic Sangji University and officials from educational institutions in Hanoi.
 

Following North Gyeongsang’s plans to have 30,000 international students by 2028, the Global Gyeongbuk Hakdang project seeks to have six centers across five nations — including Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Mongolia — up and running by the end of this year.
 
The Global Gyeongbuk Hakdang centers will offer Korean language courses and promote the history and culture of North Gyeongsang to local students in collaboration with universities based in the province, according to the provincial government.
 
Catholic Sangji University will be in charge of the related academic courses in collaboration with the University of Languages and International Studies and engage in promotional activities to entice Vietnamese students to universities based in North Gyeongsang, along with 30 other universities in the region.
 
Along with the opening ceremony, a university fair took place at the venue on the same day with twelve North Gyeongsang-based universities such as Yeungnam UniversityDaegu Haany University and Kumoh National Institute of Technology running their promotional booths to meet local students. 


According to North Gyeongsang, the officials and related personnel in attendance introduced the province’s industrial environment, culture and policies regarding education and employment.

BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
