 Ex-President Yoon submits opinion on nonappearance for police questioning
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Ex-President Yoon submits opinion on nonappearance for police questioning

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 14:55
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 9 for the sixth hearing in a trial on charges related to conspiracy and abuse of power in his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol arrives at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on June 9 for the sixth hearing in a trial on charges related to conspiracy and abuse of power in his martial law declaration on Dec. 3, 2024. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
Former President Yoon Suk Yeol submitted an opinion to the police on Wednesday explaining his planned nonappearance for questioning over martial law-related charges later this week.
 
In the document submitted by his lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, the former president claimed that the summons for questioning on Thursday had no legal basis as the charges against him were not factually accurate.
 

Related Article

Yoon has been booked on charges of ordering the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of a detention warrant against him in early January.
 
He has also been booked on charges of ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3 failed.
 
"The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' attempt to execute the detention warrant was an illegal and invalid execution of duty," the opinion said. "There must first be an investigation into possible illegalities in the execution of the detention warrant at the time and into the complaints filed against those involved in the execution of the warrant."
 
Yoon defied a previous summons to appear for questioning last Thursday, according to police.

Yonhap
tags Yoon Suk Yeol investigation martial law

More in Politics

Ex-President Yoon submits opinion on nonappearance for police questioning

Lee confirms he ordered production of official presidential wristwatches

Lee enacts three special probes into martial law, first lady, Marine's death as first legislative act

Top office names technocrat as chief trade negotiator

Lee Jae-myung asks Xi Jinping to help with denuclearization in first phone call

Related Stories

Yoon ordered troops to 'drag out' lawmakers from Assembly, former army commander testifies at trial

'Arrest Yoon Suk Yeol': Citizens refuse to leave National Assembly

Emergency martial law threatens entertainment industry

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

'I'm scared to speak': President's martial law declaration shocks Korea
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)