Ex-President Yoon submits opinion on nonappearance for police questioning

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol submitted an opinion to the police on Wednesday explaining his planned nonappearance for questioning over martial law-related charges later this week.In the document submitted by his lawyer, Yun Gap-geun, the former president claimed that the summons for questioning on Thursday had no legal basis as the charges against him were not factually accurate.Yoon has been booked on charges of ordering the Presidential Security Service (PSS) to block the execution of a detention warrant against him in early January.He has also been booked on charges of ordering the PSS to delete records from secure phones used by three military commanders shortly after his attempt to impose martial law on Dec. 3 failed."The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials' attempt to execute the detention warrant was an illegal and invalid execution of duty," the opinion said. "There must first be an investigation into possible illegalities in the execution of the detention warrant at the time and into the complaints filed against those involved in the execution of the warrant."Yoon defied a previous summons to appear for questioning last Thursday, according to police.Yonhap