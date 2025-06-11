Korean, Czech leaders call nuclear power plant deal 'cornerstone' of economic cooperation in first call
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 18:35 Updated: 11 Jun. 2025, 18:45
President Lee Jae-myung held his first phone call with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the direction of development of Korea-Czech relations, just a week after a $18.6 billion nuclear power plant deal was finalized.
The two leaders welcomed the signing of the final contract for the construction of the two new nuclear power plants in Dukovany, calling it “a cornerstone for further expanding economic cooperation” between the two countries, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a press briefing at the presidential office in Seoul.
The 20-minute call that began at 4 p.m., the fourth with a foreign leader since Lee took office, signifies that the president is placing importance on following through the deal and developing relations with the Czech Republic. Lee spoke with the leaders of the United States, Japan and China over phone so far.
Lee asked Fiala to “show interest and support for approximately 100 Korean companies operating in the Czech Republic that are contributing to close economic cooperation between the two countries.”
The Korean president expressed his gratitude to Piala for his congratulations message after his inauguration last week and said that this year is a meaningful year as it marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and the 10th anniversary of the establishment of a strategic partnership.
He said he was “pleased that bilateral relations have made remarkable progress in various fields.”
The leaders further agreed to work closely together for cooperation that can expand beyond nuclear power plants into various fields such as advanced industries infrastructure and energy.
The two sides further agreed to exchange opinions on the international situation, including the situation on the Korean Peninsula, and to continue efforts to respond to various geopolitical crises, Kang said.
On June 4, the state-run Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) confirmed it had sealed a final contract with the Czech Republic's Elektrarna Dukovany II to build two nuclear reactors after the lifting of a Czech court injunction that had blocked the deal. This is the largest infrastructure deal in Czech history.
There is interest in whether Lee will visit the Czech Republic to attend the contract signing ceremony in person. Some industry sources speculated that if Lee attends the NATO summit in The Hague later this month, could stop by in the Czech Republic to attend the signing ceremony.
Lee as a presidential candidate pledged to keep nuclear power for the time being, but plans a long-term shift to renewables.
He expressed a cautious stance on nuclear power during the presidential campaign, calling it “inherently risky” and raising “long-term sustainability concerns” during his first televised debate on May 18, referencing past disasters like Fukushima in Japan and Chernobyl in Ukraine, and emphasizing the need for a pragmatic energy mix.
“The idea is to use it when necessary, but not excessively, and transition toward a society centered on renewable energy,” he said, citing nuclear power’s potential role in advancing AI development due to its high electricity output.
During a Democratic Party (DP) primary debate on April 25, Lee also said that “neither a unilateral nuclear phaseout nor an all-in nuclear policy is viable,” suggesting a flexible, moderated approach.
Following the electronic signing of contract with Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) to construct two new reactors in Dukovany, Czech Ambassador to Seoul Ivan Jancarek welcomed the deepening of ties.
Jancarek emphasized broader opportunities in AI, semiconductors, EV mobility, defense and tourism.
“We will have the opportunity not only to build reliable energy sources for Czechia, and thus contribute to the fight against climate change, but especially to strengthen our bilateral cooperation in one of the decisive industrial sectors that will create the future energy mix in the world,” he said.
Regarding scrutiny in some members of the European Union over the selection of a non-EU contractor, Jancarek said, “Czechia has always been transparent and has acted in accordance with Czech laws and applicable EU directives during the process of the tender. We are in close dialogue with the European Commission and we provide it with all necessary information.”
The European Commission formally requested that the Czech government pause signing the contract with KHNP in May, citing concerns it might conflict with the EU’s Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR) following a complaint from France's EDF, which alleged that the Korean bid may have benefited from non-EU subsidies and creating an unfair advantage.
He noted the Czech government “has chosen a contractor who submitted the best offer and best guarantees to us,” adding that energy security of EU member states “is a fundamental prerequisite for ensuring the energy security of the entire EU.”
BY SARAH KIM, SEO JI-EUN
