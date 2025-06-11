Lee confirms he ordered production of official presidential wristwatches
Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 09:17
President Lee Jae-myung denied media reports claiming he dismissed the need for official presidential wristwatches, saying Tuesday that he had in fact ordered their production.
Posting on Facebook, Lee clarified, “There seems to have been some misunderstanding, as only part of the conversation was reported in the media. During the dinner, the topic of gift watches came up naturally, and I said something along the lines of, ‘Are they really necessary?’”
“Many people expressed regret, saying that among presidential gifts, wristwatches have the best cost-effectiveness,” he wrote. “After listening to various suggestions, I concluded that a gift that combines meaning and practicality would be most appropriate, and I ordered the production of a cost-effective presidential watch.”
“As a symbolic item representing the Republic of Korea, we will prepare it with due care and consideration,” he added. “You can look forward to it.”
The remarks followed comments made by Jeon Hyun-heui, a Supreme Council member of the Democratic Party, during an appearance on YouTube on Tuesday. Jeon recounted a moment from a dinner hosted at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong on Saturday, attended by the ruling party leadership.
“On our way out, a few people asked the president whether there was a Lee Jae-myung wristwatch,” Jeon said. “The president replied, ‘What would we need something like that for?’”
Jeon added that a few lawmakers urged the president to produce commemorative watches anyway, telling him, “You should still make the watch.” She said the president "appeared to be deeply committed to saving public funds."
Following subsequent media reports suggesting the president had decided against producing commemorative watches, the presidential office issued a statement Tuesday saying plans for official gifts, including watches, were under review.
Kang Yu-jung, spokesperson for the presidential office, said, “The report that President Lee ordered not to produce commemorative watches is incorrect. He instructed us to identify gift items that are widely appreciated, including watches, and the presidential office is preparing them accordingly.”
Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)