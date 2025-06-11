 4 fall into water, 2 injured at Lotte World after Flume Ride boat tilts sideways
4 fall into water, 2 injured at Lotte World after Flume Ride boat tilts sideways

Published: 11 Jun. 2025, 10:02
Lotte World's flume ride boat [LOTTE WORLD]

A Flume Ride boat tilted sideways during operation at Lotte World in southern Seoul on Tuesday, with two riders suffering minor injuries.
  
The incident occurred around 11:20 a.m. on the amusement park’s Flume Ride attraction, where a boat carrying four people tilted sharply on a flat section of the track, causing all four passengers to fall into the water, according to Lotte World.
  

Two passengers sustained minor injuries such as abrasions. Lotte World sources say the boat leaned nearly 90 degrees while rotating on the flat stretch following a steep drop.
  
Ride operators immediately halted operations after the accident. All passengers disembarked safely with assistance from staff, and no reports were filed with police or fire authorities.
  
“A staff member on duty was dispatched to the scene right away and helped all riders exit safely,” Lotte World said in a statement on Monday. “We suspended the ride and are currently investigating the cause while conducting safety inspections. There were no violations of operational safety protocols.”
  
The amusement park also clarified that the boat leaned while rotating on flat ground after a descent but did not capsize.
 


Translated from the JoongAng Ilbo using generative AI and edited by Korea JoongAng Daily staff.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
